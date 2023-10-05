Situation at ZNPP stable, enough personnel to maintain safety

RUPPUR /Bangladesh/, October 5. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is currently stable, Rosatom State Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters before the start of a ceremony dedicated to the delivery of fresh nuclear fuel to the site of the Rooppur NPP (Bangladesh).

"I can answer in one word - stable. The station is under the absolute control of the operating organization," Likhachev said, answering a question from TASS.

Two days ago, according to Rosatom's Director General, another rotation of the IAEA mission took place at the plant. "We should give our warmest regards to Rafael Grossi (IAEA Director General - TASS) and the entire IAEA team in general. The twelfth mission contains representatives of different countries - Lithuania, Tunisia, Pakistan and Burkina Faso, people with different political views; however, they are true professionals. They play a huge role in guaranteeing the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear plant," Likhachev emphasized.

Currently, the plant is in shutdown mode, with only one unit producing heat for the plant and for the city of Energodar via external power supply. "We are preparing for the heating season. But in the near future we do not expect to reach capacity for a number of reasons," Likhachev emphasized. According to him, about 4,000 workers are currently employed by the plant and about 1,000 more applicants are under consideration. "This is, of course, the core group of the old service personnel. These are very well-trained, experienced people. Thus, as of today, these people are enough to keep the plant running safely," the head of Rosatom assured.