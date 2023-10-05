Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempt to rotate troops in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Artillery of Russia’s Battlegroup West thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempt to rotate troops in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Within the area of the 1st tank army’s defensive line, the enemy made an attempt to rotate units of the Ukrainian 25th air assault brigade at forward positions near Berestovoye. The rotation was thwarted by artillery fire of a motor rifle regiment," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, the crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers delivered five air strikes against the Ukrainian army’s temporary deployment sites, a fuel and lubricants depot and an ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area, he specified.

A heavy flamethrower of Battlegroup West delivered two strikes against the amassment area of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade, Zybinsky said.

In counter-battery fire, the battlegroup’s artillery wiped out a Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and an enemy mortar team near the settlements of Lozovaya and Dvurechnoye. The enemy lost over two platoons of personnel, two tanks and six unmanned aerial vehicles, the spokesman said.