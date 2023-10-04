Russian troops repel Ukrainian attack in South Donetsk direction — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s battlegroup East, with the support of artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the village of Priyutnoye, battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov has told TASS.

"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces supported by artillery fire and heavy flamethrowers repelled the enemy’s attack towards Priyutnoye," he said. "Assault units improved the tactical situation in the area of Novozlatopol, Chervonnoye, Pryutnoye. The enemy’s fortified posts have been seized."

Chekhov added that four Ukrainian servicemen surrendered in the process.