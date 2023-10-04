Russian peacekeepers continue to patrol Karabakh settlements — ministry

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers continue to perform their patrolling missions in populated areas of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform its assigned tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping forces conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and carry out patrols in populated areas of Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

No ceasefire violations were reported in the Russian peacekeepers’ zone of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

It also said that the Russian side maintains continuous cooperation with Baku and Stepanakert (Khankendi) aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring security and observing the norms of humanitarian law with regard to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier, the ministry said in its daily bulletin that as of October 3, armed groups of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered 79 armored vehicles, 96 field artillery cannons and over 57.6 million of various munitions. A joint Azerbaijani-Karabakh group continues the effort to restore gas supplies to the region with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.