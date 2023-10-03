Turkey launches large-scale anti-terror operation across country

ANKARA, October 3. /TASS/. Turkey's security forces are conducting a large-scale anti-terrorist operation codenamed ‘Heroes’ across the country, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

"As of 8:30 a.m. (coinciding with Moscow time - TASS), 466 anti-terrorist operations have been carried out across Turkey, in which 13,440 security officers participated. As part of Operation Heroes, 12 members of terrorist organizations were arrested in Mersin, Van, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Aydin. At least 55 suspected terrorists were arrested in operations in Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Bursa, Batman, Denizli, Adana, Kayseri, Antalya, Konya, Isparta and Kocaeli," the minister said.

Meanwhile, more than 110 people suspected of involvement in the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been detained over the past day, according to local media.

The operations are being carried out after the terrorist attack near the Turkish Interior Ministry building in Ankara, which was claimed by the PKK. On October 1, two terrorists drove up to the gates of the building and one of them detonated explosives at the guard post. There was an exchange of fire that resulted in the neutralization of the second terrorist. Two police officers were lightly wounded. The Interior Ministry established that one of the attackers was a member of the PKK.