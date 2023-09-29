No-man’s-land area expanded by Russian forces in Maryinka in Donetsk republic - official

DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. The no-man’s-land area has been made larger by Russian forces as a result of Friday’s fighting in Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, DPR head, said on Friday.

"In the areas of Avdeevka and Maryinka, our units have expanded the no-man’s land in northwestern part of Maryinka, as well as near Opytnoye and Veseloye, as a result of today’s raids," Pushilin said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Maryinka, a town located west of Donetsk, has been controlled by the Ukrainian military since 2014. The Ukrainian military pound the Perovsky and Kirovsky neighborhoods of Donetsk from that town. Since 2022, Russian forces have knocked Ukrainian units from most of the city’s neighborhoods. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military are still launching strikes from their positions in Maryinka on the DPR capital.