MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ offensive designed for early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas is a reckless venture of Zelensky, which might entail tragic exacerbations, a source close to the situation told TASS.

"It is nothing else but another reckless venture by Zelensky, who is attempting to prove himself at any cost. It could entail tragic consequences," he said.