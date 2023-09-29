Ukraine planning offensive in early October, pulling troops to Dnieper - source

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has coordinated with his Western sponsor an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas in early October, for which ends the Ukrainian army is pulling troops to cross the Dnieper River, a source close to the situation told TASS on Friday.

"It has become known from a source close to law enforcement agencies that Zelensky has coordinated with his British and American sponsors an offensive in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas," the source said.

According to the source, "for these ends, a large group of Ukrainian marine corps has been pulled to the Nikolayev Region to cross the Dnieper River.".