Top Russian security official, Egyptian president discuss bilateral ties, global issues

MOSCOW, September 27./TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received visiting Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev in Cairo.

"Issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation on the security and economic tracks were discussed. Attention was paid to cooperation between Moscow and Cairo within the BRICS framework," the press service of the Security Council said. The parties also "exchanged views on a number of international issues," it added.

On Tuesday, Patrushev held Russian-Egyptian consultations on security in Cairo. They discussed, in particular, the situation in Ukraine and in the Middle East. The talks also looked into the further strengthening of ties between Russia and Egypt in bilateral and multilateral formats.