Shoigu checks on weapons production at Tactical Missiles Corporation

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu, checked the progress of the state defense order at the defense industry enterprise Tactical Missiles Corporation in the Moscow Region. The Russian Defense minister and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov jointly inspected the production shops of the enterprise and the technological process of assembly of high-precision weapons of destruction," the ministry reported.