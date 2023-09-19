Russian forces repel attack of Azov brigade in Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The troops of Russia’s Center group of forces repelled the attack of the 12th Azov Brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation) and the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Torsky area and Serebryansky forestry in the Krasny Liman direction, head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"The coordinated actions of the Center group of forces in cooperation with artillery and assault army aviation thwarted and repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 12th special forces brigade Azov," he said.

According to Savchuk, enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 50 military personnel.

He added that bomber aircraft of the group attacked a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two command and observation posts and a temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction.

Also, according to Savchuk, two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems.