MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have failed to recover lost positions near the Serebryanskoye forestry and the village of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Ukrainian troops have been making futile attempts to recover lost positions in the vicinity of the village of Torskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebranskoye forestry," it said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry noted that over the past week, Battlegroup Center units have successfully thwarted 13 enemy attacks in the Krasny Liman area, wiping out over 400 troops, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 12 vehicles and 10 artillery guns.