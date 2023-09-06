Baltic Fleet ships practice massive strikes with Kalibr missiles

KALININGRAD, September 6. /TASS/. A group of Baltic Fleet ships has held exercises to practice a massive strike with Kalibr cruise missiles at naval and coastal targets, the Fleet's press service has said.

The Baltic Fleet’s strike group consisting of small missile ships The Grad, The Odintsovo and The Sovetsk practiced a massive strike with Kalibr missiles against targets simulating a detachment of warships of a hypothetical enemy and critical coastal facilities. Electronic missile launches were carried out, the news release reads. According to objective control data, all the targets were successfully hit.

The ships operated in adverse jamming conditions, the press service said.

Alongside practicing firing tasks, the crews conducted a number of drills: struggle for the ships’ survivability, anti-sabotage protection at an unprotected roadstead, interaction and communication among ships, and joint navigation maneuvers, the press service added.