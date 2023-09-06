Participants of CSTO drills in Belarus completed their missions, United Staff head says

BREST, September 6. /TASS/. Participants of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercise in Belarus successfully completed their missions, CSTO United Staff head Anatoly Sidorov said.

"The exercise went in a rather organized and successful manner. All goals set before the trainees were practiced. […] The participants displayed a high level of training and coordination. The most important thing for us, what we traditionally practice and emphasize - is issues of control, organization of cooperation between units representing different armed forces, different security structures and different CSTO member states. The mission was a success," Sidorov told reporters after completion of a tactical episode at the Brestsky military ground.

The "Battle Brotherhood - 2023" joint strategic CSTO exercise, which took place in Belarus between September 1 and 6, encompassed five joint and special exercises. The "Interaction" exercise focused on use of CSTO collective security forces for settlement of a crisis situation in the Eastern European CSTO region.

The "Search" exercise focused on reconnaissance unit, while the "Echelon" exercise focused on supply and logistics. The "Barrier" exercise focused on radiation, chemical and biological protection, as well as medical aid. The "Rock" special exercise involved rescue forces.

The exercise involved national contingents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. In addition to these countries, the CSTO also includes Armenia. Overall, the exercise involved over 2,500 servicemen and over 500 military and special vehicles. The final stage of the "Battle Brotherhood - 2023" exercise, called the "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2023" will involve joint CSTO Peacekeeping Forces and will take place in Kyrgyzstan.