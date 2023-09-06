Russian, US intelligence keep in regular yet infrequent contact — SVR chief

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Consultations between Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are infrequent but regular, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with National Defense magazine.

"Consultations between the SVR and the CIA are rare but regular," he said. "In principle, a professional dialogue is useful for various purposes, including for easing international tensions and reducing misunderstandings between countries."

At the same time, Naryshkin said, US and other foreign counterparts "even in such business-like conversations face-to-face are unable to avoid ideological cliches."

"However, I do not rule out that the situation may change as Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation," he added.