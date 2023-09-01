IAEA informed about drone attack on Energodar, ZNPP intact

VIENNA, September 1. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were informed about a drone attack in Energodar on August 23; no damage was done to the plant, the IAEA said in a press statement posetd on its website on Friday.

"The ISAMZ (IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporozhye - TASS) team was informed by ZNPP that a drone had hit a residential building in Enerhodar on 23 August and that no casualties were reported. The IAEA experts confirmed that these events had no impact on the site," it said.

According to the IAEA, its experts "continue to hear explosions and the sounds of military activity taking place some distance away from the ZNPP." IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that the plant continues to face security risks.

Director General of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said earlier that there had been no shelling attacks on the ZNPP since November 2022, including thanks to the IAEA presence.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both the city and the plant’s territory.