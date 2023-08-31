US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace in Al-Tanf area 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The aircraft and drones of the so-called US-led international anti-terrorism coalition violated Syria’s airspace 12 times in the past day, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twelve violations were recorded in the Al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours by a pair of F-35 fighter jets, two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition," the rear admiral specified.

According to him, 11 violations of the December 9, 2019, deconfliction protocols were recorded in the past day, which involved drone flights not agreed on with Russia.

Kulit emphasized that by such actions, the coalition continued to create dangerous conditions for air incidents, exacerbating the situation in Syrian airspace.