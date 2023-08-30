North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles — Yonghap

SEOUL, August 30. /TASS/. North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonghap news agency quotes South Korea's military as saying.

Seoul is currently analyzing information about the missiles’ flight. According to the military, the missiles flew about 360 kilometers and splashed down in the Sea of Japan.

On Wednesday, the Korean Air Force and the United States conducted a joint exercise involving at least one US B-1B strategic bomber over the Korean Peninsula in response to the DPRK’s failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite. On August 21, the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise began.

Japan's Coast Guard said on Wednesday that the DPRK had carried another launch, presumably, of a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. According to Kyodo news agency, the DPRK fired several missiles at once. All fell outside Japan's economic zone.