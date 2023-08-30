Shoigu inspects execution of defense contracts at companies in Tula Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected execution of the government’s defense contracts at enterprises in the Tula Region, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Shoigu inspected production workshops of an enterprise that is part of Concern VKO Almaz-Antey and produces advanced radar systems.