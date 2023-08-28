Post-Soviet security bloc set for further expansion, says chief of CSTO Joint Staff

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is set to further expand its structure and the list of observer states, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.

"In principle, we are ready for this [to admit new members and observers] from Latin America, Africa and other continents, if there are partners and observers. Could we exactly know together with you a week ago what the BRICS membership structure would be? I personally could not. The heads of state decided so and BRICS was enlarged by six members… Exactly the same can happen to the CSTO," the military official told a briefing, responding to a question from TASS.

In addition, the CSTO is set to hold joint measures with African states and invite them to drills as observers, the general said.

"Considering that the organization’s member states build such friendly and close relationships with African states, I believe that certainly there is a prospect that eventually there will be both observers [from Africa] at drills and some other joint measures," he added.

The CSTO has a mechanism for observers and partners that provides certain rights and some duties for countries admitted to the security bloc in this status, he said.

"A mechanism of membership in the organization is available, i.e. the states that share the [CSTO] charter, the organization’s entire legislative and practical activity also have the right and the possibility to file an application that will be examined," the general said.