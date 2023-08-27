Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov

GROZNY, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled an attempted attack by Ukrainian troops in the Kleshcheyevo area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday.

"Back to the news from the Kleshcheyevo area. <…> A new video shows the results achieved by the Akhmat special unit jointly with the soldiers <…> of the army corps under the wise command of my dear brother, General Apty Alaudinov <…>. These are the deplorable results of the Ukrainian army’s attempt to attack this morning," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The video shows burning Ukrainian combat vehicles.