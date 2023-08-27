Russia says its forces repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Assault units of the battlegroup West have repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks and seized two strongpoints in the Kupyansk area, said Yaroslav Yakimkin, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"In the Kupyansk area, assault units of the battlegroup West performed offensive operations, seizing two strongpoints and killing about 30 enemy servicemen. At the same time, four counterattacks were beaten back, each made by forces up to a platoon and supported by armored vehicles from the 14th, 43rd, 44th, 67th and 115th separate mechanized brigades and the 68th separate Jaeger Brigade," he said in a video posted to the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

Yakimkin said the enemy had lost up to three platoons, two tanks, one mortar unit and two Kozak armored vehicles over the past day.