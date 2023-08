MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/ The Russian military destroyed the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit near Novopol settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic and downed two fixed-wing type drones, Battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"A Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed by the Lancet loitering munition. Assault and army aviation engaged concentrated manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Staromaiorskoe and Urozhainoe," the spokesman said.