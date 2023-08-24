Pro-US coalition F-16 dangerously approaches Russian Su-35 in southern Syria

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. An F-16 plane of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition, led by the US, dangerously approached a Russian Aerospace Force Su-35 near the southern border of Syria, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit said.

"At 10:30 on August 23, in the At-Tanf area, a ‘coalition’ F-16 jet fighter dangerously approached a Russian Aerospace Force Su-35 performing a planned patrol of the southern border of Syria at an altitude of about 6,500 meters. The Russian pilot displayed high professionalism and took necessary measures to prevent a collision," Kulit said.

According to Kulit, by this kind of actions, the pro-American coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for aviation incidents and emergencies and escalates the situation in the Syrian airspace.