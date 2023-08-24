CSTO bloc to redeploy military contingents to Belarus in joint drills — military command

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Military contingents from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will redeploy to Belarus in upcoming joint and special drills in late August, CSTO Joint Staff Spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Thursday.

"On August 25-29, the troops participating in the CSTO’s Interaction-2023, Search-2023, Echelon-2023 and Barrier-2023 joint and special drills will redeploy to the Republic of Belarus. The CSTO military contingents (Collective Forces) will be sent from the member states to the area of the drills in accordance with the plan," he said.

Belarus is set to host "the Interaction-2023 joint exercise with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces to focus on employing the bloc’s collective security forces and capabilities for settling a crisis situation in the CSTO’s Eastern European collective security region, the Search-2023 special exercise with reconnaissance troops and capabilities, the Echelon-2023 exercise with collective logistic support forces and capabilities and the Barrier-2023 special exercise with a joint radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical provision force," the CSTO Joint Staff spokesman said.