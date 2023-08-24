Russian air defenses shoot down three Ukrainian drones above Bryansk, Kaluga regions

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Kiev government has made another attempt to attack Russia with three drones that were destroyed above the Bryansk and Kaluga regions in the early hours of Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At night, air defense forces foiled an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. Two of the UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces in the air above the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.

One more UAV was eliminated above the Kaluga Region.