Two drones downed over Russia’s Kaluga Region, says governor

KALUGA, August 23. /TASS/. Two drones were shot down over the territory of the Kaluga Region on Wednesday afternoon, the region’s governor said on his Telegram channel.

"Air Defense Forces destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles today in the afternoon over the territory of the Kirovsky district near the residential settlement of Shaikovka," Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

The governor added that there were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the attack.