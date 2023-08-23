Massive strike delivered on Ukrainian saboteurs crossing into borderline Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A massive artillery strike was delivered on a Ukrainian sabotage group which attempted to cross the border into the Bryansk Region, the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Public Relations Center told TASS.

"On August 22, 2023, in the Klimovsky District of the Bryansk Region, Russian border guards timely detected and intercepted an attempt to infiltrate Russian territory by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Together with the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry and the National Guard, a massive artillery strike was delivered on the enemy armed formation," the FSB said.

The press service added that a violation of the state border was prevented.

Earlier, on his Telegram channel, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote about a Ukrainian sabotage group trying to infiltrate the Klimovsky District. According to him, the attack was deflected thanks to coordinated and heroic actions by the units of the FSB Border Directorate for the Bryansk Region, the Defense Ministry and the special units of the National Guard Directorate for the Bryansk Region.