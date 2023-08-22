Many nations seeking to cast off domination by Anglo-Saxons — Russian security official

MAGADAN, August 22. /TASS/. Maximizing the ability of those progressive nations that do not wish to comply with unilateral US dictates and are seeking to pursue independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue is of utmost importance, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

In order to retain its purported hegemony, the US continues to provoke tension and instability in the Asia-Pacific region and form new military alliances, Patrushev noted at a meeting in Magadan on security issues in the Russian Far East.

"Due to this aggressive, selfish policy by the US, many countries across the globe are showing their readiness to develop independently, standing up for their national interests, getting out from under the domination of the Anglo-Saxons and their closest allies. This is why it is important to maximize the ability on every front of progressive countries to conduct independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue," Patrushev said.