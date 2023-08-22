Top Russian security official calls to ban Western projects, values

MAGADAN, August 22. /TASS/. The US and the followers of its ideas are actively imposing the implementation of pro-Western projects in the sphere of education, culture and art in Russia as part of information and psychological warfare, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The events in Ukraine have exposed all the lies and the true attitude of the Western elite towards Russia, its people, beliefs and traditions. In order to maintain their global dominance, the United States, the United Kingdom and their henchmen have launched an information and psychological war aimed at destroying Russia, disintegrating civil society and destroying our way of life. The unfolding global anti-Russian campaign has indeed shifted to the level of ideological confrontation," Patrushev said in Magadan at a meeting on the security of Russia's Far East.

He pointed out that "efforts are being made to undermine Russian spiritual and moral values, culture and history." "Attempts are being made to arouse separatist sentiments, incite ethnic discord, spread pro-Western values and moral attitudes alien to our culture, including individualism, permissiveness, the cult of violence and excessive consumption, immorality," the official added.

According to Patrushev, "hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated by the US and its vassals to have a destructive impact mainly on the youth audience in order to distort the ideas of patriotism and belittle the geopolitical role of Russia in the system of the modern world order." That is why pro-Western projects are actively imposed in the sphere of education, culture and art, the top security official said.

"Therefore, it is very important to take timely and preventive measures to protect our population from the influence of harmful information and psychological impact. It is necessary to create a reliable barrier to the distribution, including on the Internet, of products with extremist content, propaganda of violence and interethnic intolerance," he pointed out.

According to Patrushev, it is necessary to "strengthen civic unity, ensure the implementation of the state information policy aimed at strengthening the role of traditional Russian spiritual, moral, cultural and historical values in the mass consciousness, citizens' rejection of destructive ideas, stereotypes and behavioral patterns imposed from the outside."