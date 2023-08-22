Japan increases military budget guided by NATO figures — top Russian security official

MAGADAN, August 22. /TASS/. Japan is rapidly increasing its military budget and the purchases of offensive armaments being guided by NATO’s figures, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

Following the US’ example, Japan adopted a course toward militarization, Patrushev noted at a meeting on security issues in Russia’s Far East held in Magadan.

"Guided by NATO’s figures, the military budget and offensive arms purchases are being rapidly increased. There is even talk that the Japanese should have their own nuclear weapons," Patrushev said.