Hybrid engine tests to start in fall — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a member of Rostec state corporation, plans to initiate trials of a hybrid powerplant demonstrator based on the 500 kW VK-650V engine, the Rostec’s press service said.

"The United Engine Corporation plans to commence bench tests of the hybrid powerplant demonstrator in fall. For this purpose, the UEC-Klimov plant has created a stand where hybrid and electric powerplants with capacity up to 1 MW can be used overtime. We use the VK-650V engine as a turbogenerator for the 500 kW hybrid powerplant demonstrator," UEC general designer Yury Shmotin said, cited by the press service.

This is a perspective engine prepared by the plant for domestic light helicopters, he noted. Furthermore, alternative spheres of the hybrid powerplant use are considered: on onshore and offshore transport platforms and in the energy sector, Shmotin added.