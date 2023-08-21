Baku says Armenian units using radio interference against passenger planes

BAKU, August 21. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that Armenian units jam the country’s satellite navigation systems used by passenger planes flying in the country’s airspace.

"Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, have intensified the use of radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

According to it, on August 21, as a result of jamming the equipment of the ATR-45 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines flying Fizuli - Baku, there was a failure in the satellite navigation system. Per the Defense Ministry, the command of the peacekeeping contingent was informed about this fact, however, "no action has been taken until now."

Earlier in July, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry already reported about the staging of similar jamming by Armenian formations.