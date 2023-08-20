Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks over past day in Kupyansk direction – top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West successfully repelled six enemy attacks over the past 24 hours in the Kupyansk direction, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Aircraft, artillery and units of Russia’s battlegroup West successfully repulsed six enemy attacks and counter-attacks near the of Olshana, Sinkovka, Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region as well as in Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours," the general stated.

According to him, the Ukrainian military lost up to 60 in manpower over the past day as well as two combat infantry vehicles, three military-purpose vehicles, one Gvozdika motorized artillery system and one D-30 howitzer.