Russia, UAE hold bilateral consultations on military-technical cooperation — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are holding bilateral consultations in all areas of military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS.

"The current stage of relations in the field of military-technical cooperation is characterized by the development of interaction between Russia and the UAE with an emphasis on its cooperation component. Bilateral consultations are underway in all areas of cooperation," he said at the Army-2023 Forum.

Shugayev added that the UAE has been a reliable partner of Russia in this sphere for many years, and the implementation of existing contracts and promising areas of cooperation are being discussed.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading companies of the Russian defense industry, as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries are taking part in the exhibition and business program. The forum is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.