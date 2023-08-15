Satellite operation optimizing system presented at Army-2023 Forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Ruselectronics has for the first time presented a system helping to optimize operation of satellite channels at the Army-2023 Forum.

"The new solution controls receiving and transmitting channels of satellites with signal processing on board. It serves for continuous gathering and displaying statistical data on frequency channels occupancy. This information is needed to trace communication discipline and optimize operations of satellite channels," the company’s press service said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.