Military cooperation between Russia, DPRK presents no threat to any other nation — Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The development of cooperative military ties between Russia and North Korea corresponds to the neighboring countries’ vital interests and does not present any threats to any other country, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"I would like to note, in particular, the situation on the Korean Peninsula. During a visit to Pyongyang, I personally witnessed the achievements of this country’s people under the leadership of DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea - TASS] Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in ensuring their own security. Neither international isolation, nor economic sanctions could stop the republic’s development. The country has achieved impressive success in resolving complex social and defense tasks. The development of military cooperation corresponds to the vital interests of our peoples and does not create any threats to anyone whatsoever," he said.

A Russian delegation led by Shoigu visited North Korea at the end of July to participate in celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean people’s victory in the 1950-1953 war. The Russian defense minister attended a military parade held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Talks between Shoigu and Kim Jong Un were also held in the North Korean capital. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the conversation included an exchange of opinions on issues of global and regional security. The defense agency noted that the top Russian military official’s visit to North Korea was a critical milestone in the development of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is the establishment of interaction amid the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.