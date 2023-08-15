Two missile-armed Tupolev-95MS make scheduled flight over Sea of Japan — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Two long-range missile-armed Tupolev-95MS planes have carried out a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two long-range strategic missile-armed Tu-95MS have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the international waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted more than 6 hours", the news release said.

Escort fighter jets Su-30SM and Su-35S of the Aerospace Force provided support.

According to Long-Range Aviation Commander Lieutenant-General Sergey Kobylash, the flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace.

"Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean," he said.