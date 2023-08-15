Rosoboronexport sees interest from African countries in Russian drones, EW systems

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. African countries are showing great interest in Russian drones, small arms, electronic warfare equipment, and parts of the Safe City system, Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

He said that at the Russia-Africa summit Rosoboronexport had showcased a broad range of security systems to its partners from 30 countries, including solutions for countering terrorism, organized crime, cyberthreats, defending constitutional order and public safety, protecting borders and critical facilities.

"We saw significant interest in Russian drones and small arms, EW means, body armor, the means of non-lethal impact, detection of prohibited substances and elements of the Safe City system and the means of ensuring information security. <...> As a new solution, we presented a system for the monitoring and protection of the coastal zone, which is relevant for island and coastal countries in Africa," Mikheyev said at the Army 2023 forum.

He said the representatives of African countries also paid attention to Russian civilian products, including bulldozers, tanker trucks, fire trucks, maintenance centers for automotive equipment.

