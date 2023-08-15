Crimea resident held for giving Kiev regime info on cargos bound for special-op zone — FSB

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of Crimea on suspicion of passing on data on cargo shipments to the special military operation zone at the behest of Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS.

"[Measures have been taken to] curtail the activities of a supporter of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, a Russian citizen born in 1965, who, on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence, was transmitting information on the assembling and transporting of military cargos shipped across Crimea to the zone of the special military operation," the FSB said, adding that the suspect revealed the location of a weapons cache containing a homemade explosive device.

"The perpetrator confirmed cooperating with the [Security Service of Ukraine] SBU and gave coordinates of a cache where a ready-to-use homemade explosive device was discovered, which contained a charge made of a plastic explosive substance with a mass of about 1 kg in explosive yield," the FSB press service said.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and City of Sevastopol has filed criminal charges under Part 1, Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegally acquiring, transferring, selling, storing, trafficking, shipping or possessing explosive substances or devices") and the suspect was taken into custody. Currently, all the circumstances of the perpetrator’s illegal activity are being established as well as his involvement in other crimes committed within Russia.