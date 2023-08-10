FSB detains Russian national for transmitting data on military transport trains to Kiev

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Samara Region resident on suspicion of committing high treason by transmitting data on the movement of Russian military trains to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the FSB said in a statement.

"FSB officers curtailed the activities of a Russian national residing in the Samara Region implicated in committing high treason, which were directed against Russia’s security," the statement reads. "It was established that the Russian citizen had initiated correspondence with a Ukrainian intelligence operative on a messaging app and received orders to take photos of military trains in the Samara Region, which he later transmitted [to Ukraine] along with information on where and when the pictures had been taken and the amount of military equipment [being transported on them]," the FSB said.

The FSB investigative department has charged the man under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason"), which carries a penalty ranging from 12-20 years to life in prison. An investigation is underway, the FSB added.