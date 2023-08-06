Russia’s Battlegroup Center wipes out three howitzers, mortar in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have eliminated an M777 howitzer with a Lancet kamikaze drone and another one during counterbattery work, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Lancet loitering munitions have hit a Western-made M777 howitzer. During counterbattery work, the adversary’s M777 howitzer, Msta-B howitzer and 120mm mortar were also hit," he said.

According to the military official, air defense systems have downed four Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS MLRS shells.