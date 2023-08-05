Russian forces repel Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces have repulsed three Ukrainian counterattacks near Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"Three counterattacks by units of the 14th Ukrainian mechanized and 25th airborne brigades were successfully repelled in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region," he said.

Konashenkov pointed out that the Russian forces defeated the accumulation of enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic. "Up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Polish-made Krab howitzer, as well as D-20 and Msta-B howitzers were destroyed over the day," he added.