Russian Orlan-10 UAV comes under electronic warfare impact in Syria – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 28./TASS/. On July 27, a Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle came under radio-electronic attack in the skies over Syria, but the operators were able to safely return it to base, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said.

"At 10:20 a.m. on July 27, a Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was subjected to radio-electronic impact on its control circuits in the area of Al-Enkawi settlement in the Hama province, after which an attempt was made to tamper with its navigation field," Gurinov said, adding that the operators acted efficiently to successfully return the drone to its base.

According to Gurinov, provocative and aggressive activities against the drones of the Russian Aerospace Forces are of "particular concern to the Russian side.".