MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army has already used nearly half of its reserves to stage an offensive in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Sunday.

"I would like to warn against complacency. I can say that they have used around a half of their reserves in the Zaporozhye area. This is a fact," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of June. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on July 11 that since June 4, the Ukrainian army had lost more than 26,000 troops and 3,000 pieces of weapons. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.