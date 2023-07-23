Ukrainian assault group eliminated in Svatovo area – Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A Ukrainian assault group has been spotted and eliminated in the Svatovo area, Alexander Savchuk, spokesman for the Russian Battlegroup Center, said on Sunday.

"In the Svatovo area, Russian forces, with the use of an Ironiya reconnaissance system, detected the movement of an assault group on armored combat vehicles of the 25th airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army. As a result of an airstrike by Russian warplanes, an armored combat vehicle and up to 10 troops were wiped out," he said in a video posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to Savchuk, units of Ukraine’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades tried to attack Russian forces in the Krasny Liman area four times during the day. The Center Battlegroup’s artillery repelled the enemy, who retreated sustaining serious losses.

"The battlegroup’s warplanes delivered 13 strikes on areas of the deployment of Ukrainian weapons and manpower, and a control post. During the day, a Ukrainian armored infantry carrier, an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks, a Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a 120mm mortar were destroyed," he said.