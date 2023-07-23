Ukrainian reconnaissance group eliminated in Zaporohye Region – acting governor

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Ukrainian reconnaissance group was exposed and neutralized on Monday morning in the Zaporozhye Region, the region’s acting governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"This morning, our units spotted an enemy reconnaissance group moving toward the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Novopokrovka. The enemy was eliminated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Balitsky, the situation on the combat engagement line is tense, with "the enemy using the so-called infiltration tactics, sending more and more groups to be slaughtered.".