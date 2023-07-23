Ukrainian losses since start of counteroffensive exceeded 26,000 people — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Irrecoverable losses of the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of the counteroffensive attempts have already exceeded 26,000 people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Thus, the Russian president commented on the words of the Belarusian leader that the irrecoverable losses of the Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the counteroffensive on June 4 amounted to 26,000 people.

"More," Putin pointed out, "Already more.".