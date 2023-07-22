Ukrainian forces lost up to 170 servicemen on Krasny Liman direction – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repelled 7 Ukrainian attacks on the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy lost up to 170 servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost up to 170 servicemen, 7 armored combat vehicles, 5 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer.

He also noted that, in the past 24 hours, Russian forces thwarted operation of 1 special reconnaissance group on this direction.