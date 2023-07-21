Situation around navigation in Black Sea requires in-depth analysis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The situation around navigation in the Black Sea requires in-depth analysis before any conclusions and recommendations could be made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The situation requires in-depth analysis, analysis by our special agencies that deal with this issue. Afterward, it will be possible to draw conclusions and formulate recommendations," he said, when asked whether Russia sees risks for the export of its oil and other goods across the Black Sea following recent statements by Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with the US magazine Time earlier that Kiev was ready to take any risk to continue exporting its grain across the Black Sea, even after Russia had pulled out of the grain deal and warned that it would regard all ships that travel across the sea to Ukrainian ports as carriers of military cargoes.